SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $316.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.57 and a 200-day moving average of $274.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

