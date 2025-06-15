Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Quarterhill to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

