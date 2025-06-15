Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Down 4.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.