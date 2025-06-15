NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after acquiring an additional 588,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

