The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Services

MFA Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $354.10 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.73 and a 200-day moving average of $382.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

