Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

