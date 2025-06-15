Top Space Stocks To Watch Now – June 14th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, and RTX are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from space-related activities—ranging from launch services and satellite manufacturing to space tourism and exploration technologies. They include pure-play firms like Rocket Lab and Virgin Galactic as well as aerospace giants such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Investing in space stocks lets individuals gain exposure to the rapidly expanding commercial space economy driven by reusable rockets, satellite broadband, and emerging off-Earth ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.67. 27,636,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,391,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.61. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.21. 16,066,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,874. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.33 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,408,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

