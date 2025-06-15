Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Raised by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $55,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,428,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,179,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,370,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

