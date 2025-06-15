iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

