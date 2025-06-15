Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.17 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average of $231.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

