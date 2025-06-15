James Reed Financial Services Inc. Has $13.49 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 15.0% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $271.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.88. The company has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.