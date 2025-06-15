Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Boosted by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
