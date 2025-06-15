Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 16,464.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE SO opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

