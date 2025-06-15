iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the May 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 86,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,793. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $20.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

