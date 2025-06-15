First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 98,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 140,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

