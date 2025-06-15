First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 98,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
