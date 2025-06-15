Short Interest in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Grows By 158.8%

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,147 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,982,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $304.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.07. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

