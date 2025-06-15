XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.57. XBiotech shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 73,201 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $80.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
