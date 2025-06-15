Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) vs. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Head to Head Comparison

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prime Medicine and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 3 4 1 2.75 Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prime Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 590.64%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.39, suggesting a potential upside of 305.76%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97% Voyager Therapeutics 15.80% 8.33% 6.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and Voyager Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $3.85 million 49.84 -$198.13 million ($1.61) -0.91 Voyager Therapeutics $66.96 million 2.73 $132.33 million ($1.46) -2.26

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Prime Medicine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

