Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and traded as low as $50.96. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF shares last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 117,258 shares changing hands.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,404,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,194,000 after purchasing an additional 349,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,253,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 135,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

