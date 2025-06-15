Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 549.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.