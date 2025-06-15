Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $455.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

