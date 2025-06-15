Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

