Scratch Capital LLC Sells 5,204 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scratch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

