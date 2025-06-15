iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 199113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

