Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9,257.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $197,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $548.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.