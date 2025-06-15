Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and traded as high as $43.98. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 217,171 shares trading hands.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1,659.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

