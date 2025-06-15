Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DTRUY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.99. 7,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

