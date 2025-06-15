ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $11.53. ROHM shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 1,247 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ROHCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ROHM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie upgraded ROHM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.
ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $680.98 million during the quarter.
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.
