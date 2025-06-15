Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,032,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,240,000 after purchasing an additional 934,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 524,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 284,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236,970 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
XSMO stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.