Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,032,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,240,000 after purchasing an additional 934,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 524,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 284,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236,970 shares during the period.

XSMO stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

