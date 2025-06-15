Asio Capital LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 159.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,188 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMSL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.
T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%
TMSL stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27.
T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.