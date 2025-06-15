Asio Capital LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 159.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,188 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMSL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

TMSL stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.