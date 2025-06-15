Stanich Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stanich Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Stanich Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 525,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

