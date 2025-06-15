Asio Capital LLC Sells 425 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

