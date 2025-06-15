9,140 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Bought by Sfm LLC

Sfm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,919,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

