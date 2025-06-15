Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

