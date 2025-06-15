Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 568.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 0.8% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.