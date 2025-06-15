Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.