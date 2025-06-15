D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 3.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $24,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.