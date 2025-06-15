Aries Wealth Management Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $306.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.82.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

