D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $561.50 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

