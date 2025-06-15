Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading 2.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. 5,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

Golden Agri-Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5431 per share. This is a boost from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Golden Agri-Resources’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.