Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $67.04. 3,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

