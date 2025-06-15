Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,169 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,348,000 after buying an additional 534,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after buying an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

