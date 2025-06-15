Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,748 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

