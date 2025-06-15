United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Shares Down 11.9% – Here’s Why

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.59. 191,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 24,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

United Homes Group Stock Down 11.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

