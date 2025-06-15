Compass Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TMO opened at $402.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

