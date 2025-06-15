SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after buying an additional 1,635,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

