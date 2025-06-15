DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.42 and last traded at C$13.33. 237,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 44,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.99.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

