Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

