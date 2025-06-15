Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 1,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.5%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.
Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.