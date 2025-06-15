Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 1,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

