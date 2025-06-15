Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

STIP stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

